It is right to criticise Yorkshire CCC for its handling of racism claims fallout - Yorkshire Post Letters

Yorkshire CCC member Karl Milner (The Yorkshire Post, October 18) comments on what he thinks has been "inappropriate" coverage of the Azeem Rafiq debacle in this paper's pages.

He also objects to the coverage by your excellent cricket correspondent Chris Waters, and denigrates the "old guard" as though they have nothing to offer.

Well, this Yorkshire member takes a totally different view. It is quite obvious that there have been some dreadful - and costly - decisions made by the Club, and Lord Patel in particular, and it seems that these are trying to be swept under the carpet with no blame being attached anywhere.

Lord Kamlesh Patel is the chairman of Yorkshire CCC. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why, one also has to wonder, is it so difficult to offer criticism of Mr Rafiq despite sundry reports of dreadful behaviour on several fronts? No smoke without fire?

So, let's continue to hear Chris Waters's illuminating reports. There is still much that needs to be said and/or brought into the open.

Yes, it is obvious that we all want our Club to survive and to keep hosting first class cricket and Test Matches.

However, that must not mean simply accepting decisions made in recent times even if they were blatantly wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad