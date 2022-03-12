Keighley Dalton Mills blaze; questions for fire chiefs over response time to suspected arson – Yorkshire Post Letters

I HAVE written to my local MP Robbie Moore to point out that the recent fire at Dalton Mills has removed one of Keighley’s greatest assets – something which cannot be overlooked or treated lightly.

The London-based owner had commenced refurbishment work on the main building prior to a marketing campaign towards occupation.

The recent fire at Dalton Mills, where Peaky Blinders was filmed, continues to be investigated by police. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

I have a serious concern which I have asked Mr Moore, as my MP, to investigate.

We know the fire started just after midday on March 3. I was actually at the premises shortly before.

We may have benefited from the service of multiple fire stations and up to 100 firefighters but my concern is that they all arrived far too late!

Witnesses inform me that one fire tender arrived promptly providing just one jet of water but waited almost 60 minutes before any back-up, by which time the building was well alight.

Each year the precept is increased for which the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service should be held to account by the public and the building’s owner.

I request, Mr Moore, that you ask West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for sight of their transport log and when the blaze was declared as a major incident.