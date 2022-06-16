Keighley health hub protestors should be heard - Yorkshire Post Letters

BRADFORD Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe described protesters’ actions against the proposed Keighley Health Hub as “unacceptable” and “unlike anything seen previously” after they were evicted from City Hall by security staff without being given time to speak (The Yorkshire Post, June 10).

Objectors are not saying they don’t want the facilities but that they need to be in the right location, certainly not on a greenfield site surrounded by heritage buildings in a town centre where half a dozen health hubs already exist.

The proposed modern design is discordant to the surroundings and surely will fail at planning stage.

Susan Hinchcliffe, Bradford Council leader.

Open space complements any town centre so allow development of the area into the suggested Keighley-born hero Captain Sir Tom Moore Park, it would attract people and benefit their health.