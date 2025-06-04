Kemi Badenoch and the Tories are in denial about the damage done by Brexit: Yorkshire Post Letters

Jas Olak, Vice Chair, Leeds for Europe, Roundhay, Leeds.

Sir Keir Starmer told your Political Editor in a front-page interview that three trade deals his Government has clinched recently will create many new economic opportunities for Yorkshire (Trade deals important for farmers, The Yorkshire Post, May 24).

But the Prime Minister’s agreement with the tariff-obsessed Trump administration in America is at best going to be about damage limitation; the India one is a more traditional, robust trade deal - but only time will reveal its true value to our country.

Beyond doubt is the value of any deals covering markets many thousands of miles away will always be dwarfed by opportunities on our doorstep. Fifty-six per cent of Yorkshire’s goods exports go to the European Union (2024 Make UK/BDO Regional Manufacturing Outlook).

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch during an appearance on LBC Radio for a phone-in, at the Global Studios in London. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

The US is our second most important export market for goods - but still only accounts for barely a third (16 per cent) of the EU figure.

Yet inside that day’s paper, during a visit to Bridlington, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch told you her party wants to undo even the limited progress Labour’s made so far.

Leeds for Europe isn’t party political. But whilst the British public has learnt a lot in the last few years about the impact and harm of Brexit, Ms Badenoch and the current Eurosceptic iteration of her party have seemingly learnt nothing.

She says Sir Keir “wouldn’t be around for 12 years” - the duration of the new UK-EU fishing agreement.

But his prospects with an increasingly pro-European electorate will get a boost at the next general election if the Official Opposition and its then leader are still in denial about - and unapologetic for - the enormous damage caused to Britain by their Brexit.

Richard Zerny, Kilham, Driffield.

You have to admire David Behrens and he certainly didn't disappoint with his article about Reform and Brexit (The Yorkshire Post, May 24). He said the YP would get letters and here is one!

In his words about Brexit and the negativity of the Leavers, he conveniently puts down the will of the referendum majority, but, more significantly, he makes no mention of how the EU economy is faring today versus Great Britain.

He says that 'the language of Brexit was all couched in negatives'. He says that 'the idea of Brexit was predicated on what we didn't want and that it made no sense'! He omitted two vital words - "TO ME". It made a lot of sense to a lot of people.

Mr Behrens is of course entitled to his opinion and have his say from a powerful position it must be said. Long may he continue to have his say on many topical subjects. He is a 'good read' and as good a stirrer as anyone!

ME Wright, Harrogate.

Thanks Jayne Dowle for saying so much for so many of us (The Yorkshire Post, May 22).

To those Brexiteers who will doubtless oblige her with a "robust counter-defence", I'd like to hear comments on her revelation that 75 per cent of 18 to 24 year olds said that the UK was wrong to leave the EU.

