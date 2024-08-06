Leaving the European Convention on Human Rights would be hugely damaging - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Barry Cohen, Punchards Down, Totnes, Devon.

Nigel Farage stood up in the House of Commons today and delivered a maiden speech which promoted leaving the European Convention on Human Rights. Let’s get that clear - he is promoting ending legal protections against torture, slavery, and forced labour; ending the right to a fair trial, freedom of expression, or the right to participate in free elections.

We would have no legal right to a private life or a family life, or freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

We would have no right to a weekend or a limited working week. We would join Russia and Belarus as the only European countries outside the Human Rights Convention.

Screen grab taken from Parliament TV of Nigel Farage's maiden speech in the Commons. PIC: House of Commons/PA Wire

Every person in the UK would not be protected by law and could be persecuted by wealthy and powerful people with no ability to defend themselves.

This is a monstrous attack on freedom itself by a man whose reputation for dishonesty defines him, and an insult to my father’s generation who fought in WW2 to preserve such freedoms.

This is a man who openly supports Donald J Trump in his efforts to end democracy as we know it in the USA and install himself as an authoritarian dictator.

I am disgusted that this man can stand up in Parliament and suggest such things without being condemned on all sides. He should be pilloried for this. I have nothing but contempt for him. This is as un-British as behaviour can get.