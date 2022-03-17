IT was with great sadness that I read in your excellent newspaper that the anti-progressives and climate fanatics have finally managed to defeat the planned expansion of our favourite local airport (The Yorkshire Post, March 11).

I hope they are happy with themselves, knowing that they have managed to destroy many future jobs at Leeds Bradford Airport and have confirmed to the rest of the country that Yorkshire is full of luddites and eco-warriors, for whom enterprise and business developments are an anathema.

The decision not to build a new terminal at Leeds Bradford Airport has been criticised by passengers.

I do not know how many possible potential jobs they have successfully managed to destroy, but if we consider the building and creation of the proposed new terminal, it may be several hundred jobs which are now lost forever.

I also wonder if those who successfully campaigned against the expansion of our own brilliant local airport will ever regret having to drive their gas guzzling motor cars down the M62 to Manchester Airport when going abroad on their holidays.

I, for one, hope it will trouble all their consciences.

