Leeds' joke bus service means more car use is not surprising - Yorkshire Post Letters

In my efforts to get over to Rawdon from the Tinshill area, I waited for a No.31 bus to New Road Side in Horsforth.

The bus didn’t run!

After a further 15 minutes at the bus stop I caught a No.6 to Horsforth Station to pick up a No.30 bus.

Buses in Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty.

That failed to turn up despite being displayed on the ‘real-time’ screen.

I walked up to another stop to catch a No.27 bus.

The real-time display showed the bus being a few minutes away and eventually showed the bus as “Due”. It also failed

to arrive. I gave up and went home!

Leeds City Council try to persuade the inhabitants of the city to leave their cars at home and use public transport.

Given the frequency of bus cancellations and the main destination of most buses as “Not in Service” it is hardly surprising that the number of cars on the roads is increasing.

People who do not drive cannot make any plans to go anywhere when they have to rely on such a shoddy bus service. If they have a medical appointment they have to rely

on friends with a car to make sure they can keep the appointment.

Public transport in Leeds is a joke!

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

Reading about the possibility of 62 bus routes in West Yorkshire being cut when emergency Covid funding runs out (The Yorkshire Post, July 4) fills me with alarm.

I use the No. 7 bus to Primley Park in Leeds which serves a whole area of the city not accessible by any other bus.

Already the service has been reduced to half hourly on week days and hourly on Sundays with many cancellations.

This has resulted in those buses that actually run being vastly overcrowded by the time they reach the city.