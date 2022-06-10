Leeds United's 'buy cheap, buy twice' transfers ethos could be its downfall - Yorkshire Post Letters

Am I the only Leeds Utd supporter that has yet to have the wool pulled over my eyes?

I read with much eye rolling the recent articles on transfers and bids by our Spanish friend Mr Orta.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victor Orta shouts at the Burnley v Leeds United game in May 2021. Picture by Simon Hulme

It stinks of the usual “buy cheap, buy twice” mentality he has brought to the club.

Past signings, including Rodrigo and Firpo, only go to prove that the man is not up to the task.

After the way both him and Kinnear handled the 21-22 season why is it we are putting blind faith in both to turn a corner?

The recent additions of Austrian nobodies only further demonstrates the reluctance from the board to spend money on top players.

Add to this the reputation Mr Orta is gaining from his antics in the stands and the continued emotional gestures of T-shirts for injured Stuart Dallas (what the hell was that about?), it seems to me the men at the helm are not fit to run such a historic and respected club.

If we continue to allow such brazen arrogance to exist, we may yet see that fall from grace we so nearly witnessed in May.