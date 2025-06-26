Libraries open a new world for the old and young alike - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bill Schiffman, Leighton Drive, Sheffield.

Gleadless Valley in Sheffield is a brilliant area in which to live which has a real sense of community and which I feel very lucky to live in given the people in it and its proximity to green spaces and the Moss Valley.

One of my favourite pastimes since being a child has been reading. I am sure readers of a similar vintage to myself will remember the Famous Five books by Enid Blyton, the original James Bond novels by Ian Fleming and being able to read classics such as Shakespeare, Tennyson and the like whether at school or for pleasure.

I do remember reading being more popular than looking at a screen back when we only had the two or three TV channels. It is such a shame our area no longer has a library of its own, the council library staff having long since gone from Newfield Green and Gleadless Libraries.

A student flicking through a book in a library. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

That said, I have very much enjoyed my trips out to our nearest libraries either at Eckington with its lovely little garden and history on the subject of the Moss Valley and Manor Top where I go when it is shopping day.

I along with many others are having to travel further in our cars for library books since Gleadless and Newfield Green no longer have libraries of our own, something the Gleadless Valley Green councillors have surprisingly not made a big deal about or campaigned on from what I have seen.