Netanyahu and Israel are out of control with Gaza and Lebanon wars - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: MK O'Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

Yesterday evening (15/09/24) I watched on Sky News and saw the awful sight of 19-year-old Shaban al-Dalou and his mother from Gaza burning to death in a tent after an Israeli strike on a hospital.

Imagine the agony Shaban and his mother went through before death eased their pains. We saw Shaban waving his arms just before the flames engulfed him. We saw his younger brother trying to reach him, to save him.

This atrocity is not the first, but only one of so many in Gaza and now Lebanon, the Israeli Defence Forces on a killing spree, leaving thousands slain, maimed, whole families massacred, with more to come. God help them, Netanyahu and the IDF will not.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves 10 Downing Street, London. PIC: PA

Do not forget how the IDF earlier this year murdered 6-year-old child Hind and an ambulance crew sent to pick her up. The IDF lied about this alas for them their lies were exposed.

Israeli PM Netanyahu has, it seems, decided on all out war in Gaza and Lebanon, no matter what it costs while the IDF run free to kill, maim, terrorise civilians. The IDF and Netanyahu see all civilians as Hamas or Hezbollah members, men, women and children.

Fish rot from the head ,the rotting head here is Netanyahu, a rabid dog, out of control, even the Americans cannot rein him in, if they really want to.

I have said before that the Israelis have every right to defend their land but have gone too far, beyond any restraint. I suspect that many in the IDF actually relish killing civilians.

The Israelis have blocked journalists from Gaza unless under their supervision and censorship. I wonder why?

Do not overlook what the Israelis are doing in the west bank, terrorising people, murdering, evicting land owners at gunpoint, with Netanyahu backing.