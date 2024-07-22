Noises on West Yorkshire tram are positive but we’ve been here before - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With caution, I enjoyed the optimism and positivity from Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Mayor Tracy Brabin in the decades denied matter of the West Yorkshire Metro (TYP, July 12). "We're going to have spades in the ground by 2028".

Like a stuck record, I point out that in 2004, under a Labour government and at the behest of Leeds City Council, £40m pounds worth of enabling work spades hit City Square and Hunslet. Thanks to Chancellor Alistair Darling, these spades were wasted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LCC wasted another £70m and ten years 'consulting' on a Trolleybus system which also failed. There have been over 30 years of talking shops, during which time, Leeds and Greater Leeds have gone juddering along in the 1960s, with increasing car chaos.