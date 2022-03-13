Nuclear folly exposed by Putin’s war as Chernobyl fears grow in Ukraine – Yorkshire Post Letters

Those who advocate the expansion of nuclear power stations should learn lessons from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There, the Russians strategically targeted the Ukraine nuclear power stations and, as a result, have made them unstable and a potential global danger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With their radiation active for thousands of years, these are obvious targets for terrorists and other enemies. Nuclear fusion maybe, nuclear fission never.

A man throws a cocktail Molotovs during a self-defence civilian course on the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, on March 4, 2022. - The Russian army occupied on March 4, 2022 the Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporozhie (south), the largest in Europe, where bombings in the night have raised fears of a disaster as more than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, United Nations figures showed on March 4, 2022. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images),

I have repeatedly asked our government and “experts” why we, living on an island, have not developed wave and tidal power – the most reliable and clean energy available. While there is a moon, there will be tidal energy at accurately predictable times.

Could, by any chance, the major fossil fuel energy companies have anything to do with the blocking of this?

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

THE Archbishop of York held up a distinct message of hope in a Radio 4 interview to a world increasingly coming together resulting from the Russian invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

A man throws a cocktail Molotovs during a self-defence civilian course on the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, on March 4, 2022. - The Russian army occupied on March 4, 2022 the Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporozhie (south), the largest in Europe, where bombings in the night have raised fears of a disaster as more than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, United Nations figures showed on March 4, 2022. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images).

To see the nations of the world, with very few exceptions, unite in common cause over the plight of Ukrainians has stirred the consciousness of all who hold democracy and the rule of law dear to our hearts.

The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell carefully picked out those passages and phrases from the ‘Good Book’ to emphasise the point about the need eventually for a peace settlement.

All of us who love life will want nothing more than an early end to the war– and a restored and peaceful Ukraine at the heart of Europe, where it belongs, with its people.

From: Peter Rickaby, Selby.

THE Ukraine refugee crisis has once again exposed how Priti Patel is completely ill-equipped intellectually to cope with the responsibilities of high office – her organisational skills are an absolutely disgrace and put the country to shame.

From: Ralph Lennard, Plantation Gardens, Leeds.

THE shambles of letting fleeing Ukrainians obtain visas to enter the UK is because we have a useless Home Secretary – the one and same who promised to sort out the economic migrants crossing the channel and has done nothing.

All talk and no action.