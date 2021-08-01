Ordinary Christians are Church’s best PR team – Yorkshire Post Letters

The Archbishop of York has recently presided over the consecration of two new bishops at York Minster.

COUNCILLOR Paul Andrews (The Yorkshire Post, July 26) suggests the Church needs a new PR team to win back worshippers. Yet the best PR team for winning people to the Faith remains, as it always has, ordinary Christians living Christ’s story day by day among the people with whom they live, work and recreate.

Certainly churches face many challenges. Yet what I find remarkable, as I speak with priests and people across much of North Yorkshire, is the creativity, passion and commitment they embody.

This is clear in the way they have responded to the Covid pandemic by providing in-person and/or online services and pastoral care under very difficult circumstances, and with wider reach than in the past.

From: Gavin Ryan, Yeadon.

REGARDING your coverage of Church matters, I live in a part of Leeds where the Catholic church is always a hive of activity and the CoE parish church is not.

I think the issue of attendance and participation in services and community events is as much to do with the dynamism of the clergy as the will of local people.

It’s important all places of worship are the focal points of their parishes and communities.