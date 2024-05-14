Pay mothers an allowance to care for their children for at least two years - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mrs G Tue, Bromley, Wortley.

I always look forward to The Yorkshire Post on a Saturday and enjoy discussing it with my family and friends.

On Saturday, April 27, there were many pages on the dire situation of meeting the needs of childcare so mothers can return to work. Not once were the rights and needs of the child mentioned!

We live in an enlightened age when most women can choose to have a baby. For nine months she carries and cares for her baby then when it is born she is encouraged to pass her baby to someone else to care for it as soon as possible so she can get back to work, either to satisfy her own ambitions, help family finances or help the country. What about the baby?

In the 1960s with my own young children I was involved in setting up a mother and toddler group at our local church. Young mums could meet up, share their concerns, learn skills together and watch their children develop. I remember them being shocked at an article showing babies in China all sitting in long rows on potties being cared for by the state.

Now we are asking mums to drop their children off at a few months old for someone else to influence their young lives.

I am not condemning nurseries, many do a very good job but they are no substitute for a mothers love and care in the first few years.

Pay mothers an allowance to care for their children for at least two years then help with nursery fees if necessary.