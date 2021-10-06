Philip Allott unfit to lead police after crass Sarah Everard response – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Coun Andy Brown, Green Party, Cononley.

By YP Letters
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 11:40 am
Philip Allott is facing continuing calls to resign as North Yorkshire's police, fire and crime commissioner.

FEW people would expect the key person with responsibility for overseeing the police across our county to advise people to resist arrest.

Yet that is what the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire thinks women should do who are challenged late at night by an officer.

It demonstrates a staggering lack of understanding of practical policing to make such a recommendation.

Must worse, it demonstrates an even more astonishing lack of understanding of where the blame lies for the murder of a young woman.

Philip Allott’s comments are not a mistake that can be brushed aside by making a quick apology.

It indicates a complete inability to understand what needs to be done to focus our police force’s work on protecting women in North Yorkshire.

That makes him incapable of doing the job. There is only one remedy for this. He must  resign.

From: David Algar, Yeadon.

I FEEL it is very sad that the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire should make such insensitive remarks regarding Sarah Everard. Please resign Mr Allott.

