Philip Allott unfit to lead police after crass Sarah Everard response – Yorkshire Post Letters

Philip Allott is facing continuing calls to resign as North Yorkshire's police, fire and crime commissioner.

FEW people would expect the key person with responsibility for overseeing the police across our county to advise people to resist arrest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet that is what the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire thinks women should do who are challenged late at night by an officer.

Philip Allott is facing continuing calls to resign as North Yorkshire's police, fire and crime commissioner for his comments in the aftermath of Sarah Everard by a serving Met police officer.

It demonstrates a staggering lack of understanding of practical policing to make such a recommendation.

Must worse, it demonstrates an even more astonishing lack of understanding of where the blame lies for the murder of a young woman.

Philip Allott’s comments are not a mistake that can be brushed aside by making a quick apology.

It indicates a complete inability to understand what needs to be done to focus our police force’s work on protecting women in North Yorkshire.

That makes him incapable of doing the job. There is only one remedy for this. He must resign.

From: David Algar, Yeadon.

I FEEL it is very sad that the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire should make such insensitive remarks regarding Sarah Everard. Please resign Mr Allott.