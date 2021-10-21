Police commissioners are just a costly tier of bureaucracy - Yorkshire Post Letters

AS yet another Yorkshire crime commissioner resigns under a cloud of criticism, many council tax payers wonder why we need the likes of Philip Allott (The Yorkshire Post, October 15).

Both police and fire services have a chief officer. These individuals are still accountable to a panel or committee of senior councillors in the area that they serve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Allott. Picture: Tony Johnson.

From: Edward Grainger, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

PHILIP Allott, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, has done the honourable thing by resigning following his comments about the safety of women in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder.