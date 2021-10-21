Police commissioners are just a costly tier of bureaucracy - Yorkshire Post Letters

AS yet another Yorkshire crime commissioner resigns under a cloud of criticism, many council tax payers wonder why we need the likes of Philip Allott (The Yorkshire Post, October 15).
Both police and fire services have a chief officer. These individuals are still accountable to a panel or committee of senior councillors in the area that they serve.
From: Edward Grainger, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.
PHILIP Allott, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, has done the honourable thing by resigning following his comments about the safety of women in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder.
This action, forced upon him by events and public pressure by The Yorkshire Post and others, should set an example to other public figures and servants who try to cling on to their highly paid posts, failing to take responsibility for their often ill-judged comments.