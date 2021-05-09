Post Office fraud scandal and cover-up demands judge-led public inquiry – Yorkshire Post Letters

Jubilant postmasters and campaigners celebrate a landmark court ruling.

WHILE I do not always agree with Tom Richmond in his Saturday columns, his views on the Post Office scandal appear to have been spot on (The Yorkshire Post, April 29 and May 1).

I, too, happened to see the Business Minister explaining the Government’s view on the matter. When he said a judge-led inquiry would take too long, my reaction was one of incredulity.

The evidence is clear. A significant number of postmasters and postmistresses have been wrongly prosecuted.

Disgraced former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells (left).

My solution would be a judge-led inquiry and interim compensation to those involved, certainly within three months of their convictions being quashed. Compensation would not just be limited to loss of earnings.

I have always associated the Labour Party with a strong belief in justice and fairness.

Therefore I would like to see Sir Keir Starmer, with his legal background, raise this serious issue at PMQs until a judge-led inquiry is established. Common sense surely suggests this.

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

GOVERNMENT Ministers need to take some of the blame for the problems of the Post Office fraud scandal (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, May 1).

There have been several junior ministers for the Post Office who were tasked to monitor the service provision of Post Office and Royal Mail, but didn’t take any action as to the concerns of subpostmasters.

Should these ministers and MPs still be serving the British taxpayer in Government? Many will have been promoted to more senior positions.

If the same had happened in the private sector the officials would have been sacked for incompetence.

This Government needs to get a grip on an issue that has ruined many trustworthy people.