Questions over Sir Keir Starmer’s sudden urge to introduce ID cards - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: William Loneskie, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many questions to be answered about Sir Keir Starmer's sudden decision to try to introduce compulsory digital ID requirements. One is ‘why now?’. After all it was not in Labour's manifesto and has come as a political bombshell.

Is it because the Labour Party is under fire on so many fronts that the present Labour leader wants to draw off that fire by springing a major new policy on the electorate? It may be that he thinks that scaremongering about a Russian invasion of Western Europe is not having the desired effect and a policy bazooka is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will certainly draw attention to the way in which the populace is already under surveillance with facial recognition cameras, ANPR, internet and social media monitoring, and debanking as a result of supposed lifestyle or political checks.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the Labour Party Conference. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

I was amazed to read recently on the BBC website about the public inquiry into the Southport murders, where I read that the counsel to the inquiry, Nicholas Moss KC, "said a transcript of the phone call he (Gary Poland, the taxi driver) made to his friend ..."