From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

Rachel Reeves, in her Spending Review, demonstrated recently in Parliament how to make money go out of fashion. She managed to free its association from such vital issues as budgetary solvency and national debt.

Her address was given with her usual high-heeled confidence but following the mainstream critique on planet Earth, she must have felt more akin to Worzel Gummidge after a wretched day dodging a murder of crows.

But even Nigel Farage joined the flood of prodigality by his proposal to make £20K the tax free income allowance. It was an opportunistic and chancy attempt, I think, to get a lot of UK citizens off their sofa-hugging, deadweight posteriors. Even Farage looked slightly sheepish as numbers started to roll.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street, London, ahead of delivering her spending review. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Commentators have been so amazed at all this unthinking extravagance that many have recalled the ambitions of Rishi Sunak in cultivating magic money trees.

Sir Keir Starmer and several other politicians, I understand, are already engaged in such arboriculture with their own intimate varieties; it’s a kind of last chance saloon. Sir Keir favours Starmeris flipflopia shambolina. It’s really only a small tree with wood specifically ideal for fence construction. Worryingly, the tree seems subject to a destructive caterpillar, Carisma faragia.

He’s more than worried, though, about Rachlueless pennilessum an erratic, uncontrolled tree requiring vast amounts of water and fertiliser.

Sir Ed Davey, the greatest Liberal acrobat of his generation, is trying out Trampolina ponderosa jointsnapper - so far, the fruit looks rather asymmetrical.

Our Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, is also desperate for funds to pay and beg the French police and Macron to finally stop the tide of illegal Channel immigrants. She favours Spheremate bendyvertibra but its growth is compromised by a nasty weevil called Ropey echresrtictus, another pest from overseas.

Finally, setting up a great orchard, Nigel Farage will need abundant trees to finance his more aggressive style of cherry-picking economics. His chosen tree, Populus brussellum fugitivia is now in full leaf but is dependent on a volatile bee Brexita Redwallia which is indispensable for stigma growth.