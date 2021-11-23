Racism in cricket; why Tom Harrision must be sacked – Yorkshire Post Letters

Chief Executive Officer of the ECB Tom Harrison speaks to the press after a meeting with chairs of the 18 first-class counties, joined by representatives of the 21 non-first class cricket boards, the national counties cricket association and the MCC.

YOUR revelations regarding Azeem Rafiq’s recent “vulgar” texts to a teenager follow hot on the heels of stories concerning his bad behaviour on an England Youth tour and his anti-Semitic texts (The Yorkshire Post, November 20).

There seems no doubt that he was on the end of some rough treatment at YCCC, and albeit by their vanishing act, several key figures are unlikely to offer an alternative view. Make no mistake, though; cricket’s response is driven much more by the desire of those at the top of the game to save their own skins.

The ECB chief executive Tom Harrison’s performance was woeful this last week; why is it that people like him speak like robots, hanging on buzzwords like “processes” as if we really might believe them? It says an awful lot about modern society that a sportsman’s choice of fancy dress attire over a decade ago gets more airtime than far more serious indiscretions.

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq gives evidence to a Parliamentary select committee last week.

The courage to speak with conviction appears sadly absent in this whole sorry tale.

From: Hilary Andrews, Leeds.

A PITY the reputation of a great cricket club and the careers of many good men have been destroyed by Azeem Rafiq’s so-called “whistleblowing”.