Reform of local government funding central to Labour avoiding collapse - Yorkshire Post Letters
Steve Houghton is correct to say that local government is at a crossroads across Yorkshire ahead of November's budget (The Yorkshire Post, September 23).
Our residents rely on councils working to make streets safer and build stronger local economies.
But it's not just Labour councils which fear the onslaught of Reform, who cynically exploit the public's frustration and genuine sense of abandonment.
Hull City Council, under Lib Dem control, is facing potential meltdown in May's council elections. Both Lib Dems and Labour councillors could lose seats.
The same edition of The Yorkshire Post reports yet another departure from Hull Labour group. The excellent Peter North has joined his colleague Hester Bridges on the independent bench alongside two Liberals who defected in the last year.
Our very democracy is at stake. If Labour is to avoid a catastrophic outcome in Hull next year, Rachel Reeves must reform local government financing. Before it's too late.