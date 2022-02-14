Response to Kurt Zouma cat abuse has been pitiful; West Ham must give him the boot - Yorkshire Post Letters

Allowing Kurt Zouma to continue to play for and otherwise represent West Ham United is a stain on the club’s reputation and sends the worrying message to football fans and the public that it does not take animal abuse seriously.

Fining the multi-millionaire a fortnight’s salary is a pitiful response by the club to the acts of extreme cruelty caught on camera.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By slapping, kicking and hurling objects at his cat – in front of an impressionable child, no less – Zouma has proved himself to be a bully and animal abuser. Many people look up to footballers as role models and heroes and, clearly, he is neither of those.

Kurt Zouma. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA

Those who find twisted pleasure in cruelty to animals are often serial offenders.

It’s a relief Zouma’s cats have been rescued so they can be cared for by someone capable of showing them the kindness and empathy that he clearly lacks, but an apology and a fine are not enough.

Zouma must face the full consequences of his appalling actions in the courtroom – which, importantly, should include a lifetime ban on keeping animals.

In the meantime, West Ham bosses must give him the boot.