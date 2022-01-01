Scarborough spending not value for money in Whitby - Yorkshire Post letters

I HAVE written to our MP Robert Goodwill to ask what procedures the Government have put in place to prevent misuse of council taxpayer’s money during the final years of Scarborough Borough Council’s (SBC) time in charge, particularly as the council is to be abolished in April 2023.

I am particularly concerned to note the increased spending implemented by SBC recently on Scarborough town, as well as the number of promotions and appointments made which appear unnecessary in the final year.

This issue is also costing the ratepayer a considerable sum to obtain a court ruling on what exactly is harbour land in Whitby – does it not beggar belief that a council has managed Whitby since April 1, 1974, and still does not know what constitutes Whitby Harbour land.

Whitby harbour. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Also why is no one in Government taking any action?

I also note a further two “interim” directors have been appointed.