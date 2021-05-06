Shamed Post Office chief executive’s lack of honesty and decency over fraud scandal – Yorkshire Post Letters

Paula Vennells (left) is the disgraced former chief executive of the Post Office.

AT long last, the outcomes of “Post Office betrayal and cronyism” are out in the open and names named; but shamed? Do they understand that concept?

When I read Tom Richmond’s catalogue (The Yorkshire Post, April 29) of Paula Vennells’ grossly flawed oversights, followed by appointments and awards, I was astounded to learn that these included ordination as a Church of England priest. She has “stepped aside” from this, seemingly without being ceremonially stripped of her dog collar.

Given the current daily exposure of yet more murky jiggery-pokery in the supposed upper echelons, are we surprised by this? Though disconnected from the same world as 90 per cent of us, many Oxbridge graduates become involved in these sorts of goings-on.

Paula Vennells was at Bradford University, where one would hope that she might have had a greater experience of life as most of us know it. She graduated in French and Russian. What a pity she didn’t opt for English, paying assiduous attention to the meanings, requirements and outcomes of such words as compassion, decency, honesty and integrity.

I don’t know if these words appear in the Bible; they certainly appear in the OED.