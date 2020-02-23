Spend all this HS2 money on flood defences Prime Minister - Yorkshire Post letters

From: John G Wildie, Briar Grove, Sandal, Wakefield.

Our PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has now given the green light to go ahead with the building of HS2.

The flood catchment area alongside the River Aire near Skipton.

This is not to everyone’s satisfaction as it will ruin a lot of our countryside and also upset a lot of people who will have to give up their homes and move somewhere else.

The cost started at £32bn and each year it has increased and is on course to be over £100bn.

It is ridiculous that this Conservative Government is considering spending a vast amount of ratepayers’ money by building a high-speed train line just to get to London 20 minutes’ sooner.

The money would be better spent on building better flood defence walls. With the storms that we have had, my thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Mytholmroyd, Elland and Todmorden who once again have been put through upset owing to the floods.

Defences should have been completed and not left unfinished. Climate changes will increase in the years to come.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

Come on Boris get your finger out and go and visit the poor souls who are flooded out by the policies of failure to dredge rivers. Even Gordon Brown got out and about. Some PM you are staying at home.