Why flooding is inevitable in the Calder Valley - Yorkshire Post letters

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

Although I have great sympathy for residents of Sowerby Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden suffering floods yet again, isn’t it inevitable due to their location?

The army helps prapare Mytholmroyd for further flooding.

Those townships were built up in the Industrial Revolution along the edge of a river (and in Todmorden a canal as well) and are below high hills and open moorland, so when it rains heavily it is inevitable they catch it down below.

Fifty years ago, when I was driving HGVs in the pre-M62 days, there were four main ‘high’ routes over the Pennines. The first three were often blocked with snow. The only guaranteed way back was via the Rochdale and Calder Valley ‘low’ road.

This is exactly why that area will always get flooded sometimes, no matter what defences are in place.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

A THIRD of the money allocated for flood defences is to go to London. Why would anyone be surprised about that? Does any other area of the country exist?