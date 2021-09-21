State of Robin Hood’s Bay toilets disgraces Scarborough Council – Yorkshire Post Letters

The state of public toilets at Robin Hood's Bay has been highlighted by a concerned reader.

IF the chief executive of Scarborough Borough Council accompanied by his environmental/health and safety officers, preferably taking their wives with them, were to visit the loos at the top car park of the Robin Hood’s Bay tourist honeypot, they would encounter a ghastly, decrepit public convenience.

The adjacent car park has, possibly, one of the highest revenue streams in the county.

Invest it in our and the public interest – a facility that is used by all citizens from birth to death.

The RHS Gardens at Harlow Carr has 250,000-plus visitors a year. The National Trust has 400,000 at Fountains Abbey. Both offer decent facilities. No excuses – just get the improvements made by next spring!

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

IF Welcome to Yorkshire wants to endear itself to the region, why does it not become a public service champion?

The state of some public conveniences in the region is a disgrace.

First impressions count and it should be using its influence with councils – if it has any left – to press for improvements and investment.