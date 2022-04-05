Kit Malthouse. Picture: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.

On April 1, MPs received a pay rise of £2,212. On October 31, I will receive a rise of 25 pence per week to my state pension, because I will have reached the age of 80.

I don’t know whether to laugh or feel insulted. Should I splash out on some luxury, perhaps?

It seems that Policing Minister Kit Malthouse has acknowledged that soaring prices prove a “tricky time” (The Yorkshire Post, April 2).

As a Minister of State, Mr Malthouse receives an extra £31,680 on top of his £84,144 salary for being an MP. He goes on to say that he has children who need to be fed. So do all the families who are now struggling because of the obscene increases in the cost of living.

As previously said by corresponds to this page, his Government are not helping ordinary people. They do not care about us.

They think that partying with rich businessmen is more important, because they will be Tory party donors.