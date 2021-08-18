Tesco staff wearing face masks put Morrisons to shame – Yorkshire Post Letters

YOU kindly published my recent letter criticising Morrisons’ Skipton staff for failing to wear face masks while customers were doing so; a sensible precaution to help limit the spread of Covid-19 (The Yorkshire Post, August 13).

Last week, I switched shopping allegiance to the nearby Tesco’s store, where I found the majority of staff wearing masks; thereby treating their customers’ health – and that of each other – with genuine consideration.

Tesco is being praised for encouraging staff to wear face masks.

I wonder when it will dawn on Morrisons’ management that its failure to ensure staff consider their customers (and each other) is unlikely to win the supermarket more shoppers, but rather to jeopardise some of its existing business.

From: Richard Best, Ilkley.

THE campaign to give 16 and 17-year-olds this vaccine disturbs and angers me in the extreme, and I’m sure I am not alone.

What the Government should be saying to people is that the best way to protect yourself is by eating a healthy mix of food, getting sensible regular exercise and keeping alcohol intake low.

It really is not rocket science. The more healthy your lifestyle, the more robust your immune system will be and hence far more able to shrug off Covid and most other viruses swiftly.