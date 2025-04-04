The drawback of home working is that we are social animals - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working at home has in some sectors of the economy, for example those who can do 99 per cent of their work on a computer, has become normal practice and life hasn't got back to normality since the pandemic five years ago.

The advantages are that it addresses the work and family life balance which is good for both employers and employees. Parents can save a bit on expensive childcare costs by one of them being at home looking after children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employers are happy that workers productivity is maintained, even if this means emails being sent at 5am and earlier, rather than 9am to 5pm.

A laptop on a dining room table set up to work from home. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

But what difference does this make? None.

After all, British workers spend more hours at work compared to continental European countries workers.

Working more flexible hours is good as it avoids travelling during the two traditional commuter times, 7-9 am and 4-6 pm, during the working day and frees up a lot of additional road space for commercial vehicles.

But the downside is that we are 'social' animals by nature and we need to interact with each other verbally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many cafes and sandwich shops went out of business during the pandemic period as there wasn't the footfall to make the business viable.

There are methods for holding meetings by for example zoom but that isn't the same as speaking to someone face to face.

I bet in the depths of winter some 'home workers' will not venture out of their homes for days as shopping can be ordered online.

The Yorkshire Post, March 22, 2025, front page headline rightly highlights the negative aspects, for especially young people who may be training in a new job and need some mentoring by an experienced colleague which they are missing out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This way of working at home is not for me, as I like to meet people rather than looking at a screen on a laptop.

When I did my horticultural apprenticeship at Blackpool Parks Department in 1973-75 I had the opportunity of working in the drawing office and received day to day mentoring from senior management at director level.

Normally Apprentices spent six months in each section. Not many gardening Apprentices wanted to work in the drawing office, so I had a year in the office which I enjoyed.

This period made my mind up to do more to further my education and I decided to go to Myerscough College in Preston in Lancashire, to study on a three year Diploma in Amenity Horticulture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had two 'industrial sandwich' periods and I opted to work at Hillier's Tree and shrub nursery in Winchester in Hampshire during the hot summer of 1976 and the second working for Chorley Borough Council in Lancashire.

In both places I received a lot of mentoring from skilled gardeners/nurserymen and managers. When I look back at my career in its formative years I couldn't get a better education than by on-the-job training.