The fun has been taken out of Strictly Come Dancing by making the show too competitive - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Martin J Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.

While the initial disclosures surrounding behind-the-scenes allegations of ungentlemanly behaviour have left the headlines, more accusations have been seeping into the public domain in dribs and drabs. I would not be upset if this spelt the end of the show.

When ‘Strictly’ first arrived on our screens it was a typical Saturday night ‘light entertainment’ show and as the series progressed ‘Brucie’ did his best to retain that aspect of the show despite the increased competitiveness. After Bruce’s demise things got out-of-hand. The worst thing was that the couples were no longer dancing; they should have re-named the show ‘Strictly Choreography’. If anyone had asked one of the celebrities to do a basic waltz or quick-step with them I doubt any of them could have done so.

