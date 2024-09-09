The value of Yorkshire’s outdoor markets is not being recognised - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

I read with much interest the debate about the future of Ripon and Knaresborough outdoor markets (The Yorkshire Post, August 28).

As a stallholder at Skirlington's Sunday market, near Hornsea, the market management team provides the box steel frame and traders can bring plywood boards for a 10 foot stall.

Other traders often bring their own gazebos.

Knaresborough Market Square pictured in 2021. PIC: Gerard Binks

Perhaps the solution is to have two charges, whereby those who bring their own gazebo are charged a reduced pitch rent and those who use the traditional box metal market stalls are charged more to cover the labour and fuel costs?

The problem lies with purchasing a gazebo which can withstand high winds which are expensive to buy.

When I stood at a stall on Hedon market I invested in what I thought was a substantially strong gazebo from Poland, recommended by the market manager, but unfortunately his got lifted in a gale and was written off.

When my gazebo arrived I didn't unpack it and returned it saying 'unsuitable' for my needs.

I agree with Councillor McHardy’s comments that markets, whether they are inside or outside ones, still bring people to towns on market days despite serious competition from the 'discount' supermarkets. I would still provide value for money.

In Yorkshire, towns like Knaresborough, Harrogate are in tourist areas and they do bring more footfall to the town on market days.

I also agree that one size doesn't fit all, as each town is individual and residents have different needs.

If for example a town like Hedon has two bakers selling confectionery then it would be more challenging for an outside baker to trade on market day, unless they had products which are different and in demand.

The senior councillors and management team in the East Riding of Yorkshire don't promote and support all markets in the county, like those in North and South Yorkshire,

This is indicated by the fact that they only mention or promote in 'Your East Riding' quarterly magazine which is distributed to all households and businesses in the county the three markets they manage themselves in Beverley, Pocklington, Cottingham.

For example the market run by Driffield Town Council doesn't get a mention in the magazine. Why, as everyone in East Yorkshire pays the same local taxes.

Many market traders are local to the East Riding of Yorkshire due to the cost of transport to markets is high.

In South Yorkshire, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council is actively supporting traders who stand Goldthorpe market by offering them a grant.