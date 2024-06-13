The Yorkshire Dales carry many good memories for me and my wife - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ken Walsh, South View, Tunstall, Richmond.

Re: Special Dales National Park feature, May 18, 2024.

When I attended Parkside Secondary Modern school in South Leeds in 1959, I was introduced to the Yorkshire Dales by my English master, Cyril Larter, the son of a vicar residing in Pateley Bridge - I was 14 years old and I recall that we left the youth hostel in Malham, had a dip in Janet’s Foss and continued our journey via Mastiles Lane - an old drovers road, to Kettlewell, dropping into Wharfedale adjacent to Kingsley Crag.

The YGA in those days stipulated that one must have commenced walking to the hostel for a minimum of four miles prior to arriving at the hostel. Consequently the group alighted from the train at Bell Busk and trudged along the deserted road eager to meet the warden and subsequently be allocated their dormitories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walkers pass through the bluebell meadows in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. PIC: Tony Johnson

The article mentioned Snaizeholme where in 1992 my wife Janet and I were approached by Maddie - a Canadian girl working for the National Park, she explained that Mr and Mrs Kent had invited locals to a light supper party in their home after a guided walk around the grounds (Janet and I had purchased the Post Office in West Burton having retired from British Telecom computing arm after having had 33 years service).

Having begun my Civil Service career in 1964, aged 19, living along the Cromwell Road, in Kensington I learned that the Kents were influential business people residing in adjacent Chelsea.

Mr Kent demonstrated that he had learned that the grey squirrel was heavier than the red squirrel and consequently designed the hinged platforms at the feeders such that the sensitive platforms dropped preventing the greys from stealing the food.