Time for Britain to back hard-working Rishi Sunak as Conservative leader - Yorkshire Post Letters

They say the Tory party is an absolute monarchy, interrupted by incredibly violent bouts of regicide. Looking at recent events you’d have to agree. Boris Johnson was bought in to do a job; to get Brexit done, and to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of Number 10. That was the right thing to do – crass vulgarity is always preferable to utter insanity.

But the Caesar of the camp arose the Nero of the palace, and what needed to be done is now done. All that remains is to tie the loose ends of Boris Johnson’s leadership into bitter knots.

Although the leadership ballot is private, as an elected representative, I think it is important that people know who I support. A person’s worth is measured by the worth of what he values, and who you support is a reflection of who you are and what you stand for. And I’m supporting Rishi Sunak.

At this stage of the race the support of a local councillor means little. But unlike MPs, I’m not hoping to be promoted or afraid of being sacked. All I want is a Conservative government that’s going to take this country forward.

Rishi is that leader. I was volunteering in the Richmond Conservative Association office when he first called to say he wanted to continue William Hague’s hard work representing Richmond. In the seven years since then I’ve seen him work hard, both as an MP and as a Minister, and I’ve seen the excellent qualities that have made him such a fantastic public servant.

But there are three of Rishi’s values I hold in particularly high regard; compassion, competence and conviction.

With the challenges the country faces, I want someone who can restore trust in our politics, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. What I see when I see Rishi, beneath that polish and professionalism, is a man who has spent the last seven years of his life delivering for his country and his community.