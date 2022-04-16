Tom Richmond: Yorkshire Post readers pay tribute to opinion and horse racing writer par excellence

Tom Richmond with Wootton Bassett in 2011.

Here are a few samples of what people have been saying about Tom.

From: William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course, York Racecourse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am just writing to say how terribly sad I was to read of Tom Richmond’s sudden passing last week and to send my deepest condolences to you and all his Yorkshire Post family. His sudden death has robbed of all of a person of such talent, enthusiasm and kindness.

Tom with his friend the former Archbishop of York John Sentamu.

As you well know, Tom’s passion and interest in horseracing was palpable and infectious. He made friends wherever he went in the sport and the quality of his interviews for the paper were second to none as his interviewees opened up with his easy, interested and heartfelt style of interviewing.

From: Stephen Naylor, Brighouse.

It was with deep sadness that I read of the death of The Yorkshire Post’s Tom Richmond.

Tom was one of those special individuals whose name most people across Yorkshire will not know but whose work they will have felt in their everyday lives thanks to his relentless determination to fight for this county, call out wrongs and make things better.

Tom interviewing then Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne in 2016.

I will never forget as a rookie press officer the trepidation of having to pitch an article to Tom on behalf of David Cameron, George Osborne, Theresa May or the like.

The problem was, all too often, those articles had literally just had Yorkshire dropped into the text in copy and paste fashion. Tom knew this, he knew I hated pitching them in, but he also knew and understood it was my job too.

His fury at Yorkshire not being taken seriously was absolutely right, and it made change happen. But his ruthless pursuit of justice and fairness was matched by a kindness and compassion for people.

Over the 15 years I have known him, he would invariably ask about you and your family, listen to what you said and remember. Not many do.

Everyone who knew Tom will be poorer without him, Yorkshire will be poorer without him, and my heart goes out to his family, friends and colleagues whose tributes have been so touching and heartfelt.

I hope they take comfort in the fact he changed this place, where we live and that we love, for the better and his legacy will be of a county that cannot be ignored.

Rest in peace Tom.

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

I write to share the sadness and shock of you all at The Yorkshire Post, following the sudden death of Tom Richmond. “Yorkshire’s own Doubting Thomas” mirrored so many of my own doubts; but he handled them so much better.

Editor James Mitchinson and Tom’s former colleague Simon Bristow, both gave us glowing tributes to him as a journalist and thoroughly decent human being.

To all this, might I add my thanks to Tom for reintroducing us to TS Eliot’s Practical Cats. His ongoing critique of inept former Transport Minister, Chris ‘Failing’ Grayling as “Macavity – who always has an alibi and one or two to spare” still gets full marks from me!

From Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

May I send my sympathy to you and your colleagues on the untimely death of Tom Richmond.

He was an excellent journalist and I always looked forward to his column every Saturday exposing the foibles of the Government and councils.

He will be sorely missed by you all and by your readers.

From: Tony Rossiter

I was desperately sorry to read of Tom Richmond’s death. He was a formidable and very professional journalist.

In 2019 he was good enough to publish a dozen or so of my Opinion pieces (pro-EU, anti-Brexit, anti-Boris Johnson) and I always enjoyed our (business-like and good-humoured) email and telephone exchanges. He will leave a gaping hole at the YP that will not be easily filled.

My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and YP colleagues.

From: Peter and Marilyn Auty

My wife and I were very surprised at hearing of the death of Tom Richmond.

We were interviewed by Tom at a Thirsk race meeting approximately 15 years ago while attending a British horse racing event.

He was a very polite man with no edge and very knowledgeable.

He introduced us to one or two trainers. Very sad, so young too.

From: Fr Neil McNicholas, St Mary’s House, Yarm.

May I offer my sincere condolences to all at The Yorkshire Post on the death of Tom Richmond. I will miss corresponding with him.

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

What a tremendous shock to hear of the death of Tom Richmond. A man of principle, with honest forthright opinions. The YP has lost a valuable asset and friend.

From: Slaithwaite & Marsden Action on Rail Transport, via Facebook.

Tom was the first journalist to report on the appalling train service at Slaithwaite during 2018, when most people’s attention was elsewhere.

He commissioned three articles from residents, passengers and businesses in the village and championed our cause in his Saturday column.