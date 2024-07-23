Tram announcement for Leeds and Bradford is hugely welcome - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Malcolm Naylor, Cowpasture Road, Ilkley.

Thank God for the announcement by the Yorkshire Mayor of an integrated tram system for Leeds and Bradford.

After years of prevarication of transport systems for Leeds, the only large city in Europe without modern public transport, let us hope and pray that this will occur, and quickly.

And years of Conservative lies and false promises of the Northern Powerhouse and funding diverted to London at the cost to the North, please God that at last we will receive fair treatment. A true test for the Labour government’s sincerity.

I remember the tram system in Leeds in the 1940s and 50s that was comprehensive, regular and reliable and you never had to wait. And it was a time when advance planning of roadways had been prepared to be ready to extend the network.

I also remember the sadness when the last tram ran in November 1959, ironically using new upgraded trams. And guess which government was in power using the slogan ‘Life’s better with the Conservatives’ who then went on to cut the rail system. Forgive the spoiler.

Such is the stupidity of our governments both then and now. And a salutary lesson for anyone who still trusts politicians and our fake democracy.