UK fishing now sunk by Brexit disaster – Yorkshire Post Letters

What is the impact of Brexit on the fishing industry?

I WONDER whether the fishing industry is now ready to accept the assurances of Defra Minister Victoria Prentis that a “positive and bright future” is being planned for it (The Yorkshire Post, January 4)?

Restoring quick, easy and profitable access to European markets is a want fishing shares with many other sectors. Ms Prentis had nothing to say on the matter.

Brexit isn’t working and is proving a disaster for Britain’s economy – including fishing. Expect to see a lot more examples of Government communications in which the word is clearly and purposefully being avoided by Ministers such as Ms Prentis. Until reversed, Brexit consequences will not be so readily side-stepped.

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

JAMES Bovington fears that Brexit is causing us to embark upon “unchartered” (sic) waters; that we are “finding many ports closed to the good ship Britannia” and that Brexit was “hijacked by the isolationist jingoistic Tory right” (The Yorkshire Post, January 1).

Not even in a metaphorical sense is any of that correct. Our path is not uncharted, because we functioned perfectly feasibly before we entered the then EEC in 1973.

As a fully functioning autonomous democracy, no ports or doors will be closed to us in any part of the free world as we seek common cause with natural allies who are fellow members of global bodies such as the UN, NATO, WTO etc. He gives no examples of Tories who are warlike or who do not subscribe to our outward-looking global role and would struggle to do so.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

NOW Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been handed the Brexit brief (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, January 1), will she answer questions in Parliament on this issue?