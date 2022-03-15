Ukrainian refugees deserve better than Boris Johnson and Priti Patel’s insincerity – Yorkshire Post Letters

I AM disgusted with the stance taken by this so-called government regarding the farcical visa requirement for refugees from Ukraine seeking a safe home in this country. Not only do they have to struggle, often being part of a British family with roots here, from Ukraine to Calais, but are faced with a bureaucracy gone mad.

Our Prime Minister informs us that it is necessary to prevent terrorists entering this country. Most of them appear to be elderly mothers-in law and family members. Unfortunately for him he is a very poor liar – it is written all over his face.

Refugees who fled the war from Ukraine arrive at the Przemysl train station, southeastern Poland, on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Russian troops are pressing their offensive across Ukraine, pounding populated areas with artillery and airstrikes and deploying siege tactics honed in Syria and Chechnya where opposing cities were reduced to rubble. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris).

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

YET again Captain Hindsight, Sir Keir Starmer, tells us all sanctions should have been applied to Russia and the oligarchs weeks ago – even before a whiff of war in the Ukraine.

Yet again he tells us all we need to know about the Labour party and especially its leadership. God help us if that lot ever get the reins of this country.

From: Alan Machin, Bessacarr, Doncaster.

Ukrainian refugees embark a train bound to Warsaw, at the Przemysl train station, southeastern Poland, on Friday, March 11, 2022. Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2.3 million have fled the country since Russian troops crossed into Ukraine on Feb. 24. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris).

DAVID Quarrie (The Yorkshire Post, March 11) asks ‘why is Vladimir Putin carrying out this mad plan of war in Ukraine?’ The simple answer is that he does not want Ukraine to join Nato because this would mean nuclear weapons could be placed on this southern border.

Also in the same issue, Stephen Duncan states he would be interested to hear what tangible benefits the UK has gained since leaving the EU. The simple answer is sovereignty. If in doubt, he only has to look at Poland, who have been told that the EU overrules their courts.

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

IT appears that Facebook are deleting some messages posted by several of our leading politicians, of all parties, if they do not conform to Facebook’s own politically correct vision of how the world should behave.

I do not know what gives Facebook the right to impose its own moral judgments on British political figures and I would respectfully suggest that they keep their snouts out of our political affairs and concern themselves with matters in other countries, but not in ours.

The power that all social media companies now exert over our individual lives is frightening, sad and very dangerous, particularly if this power was under the control of a mad dictator and his allies.