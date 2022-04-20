Use less gas to support Ukraine - Yorkshire Post Letters

One thing we can all do to support Ukraine is to turn away from using gas in our homes.

Have an electric shower if you can instead of using gas heated water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The less foreign gas and oil we use, the more we starve Putin of the funds he needs to fight his wars.

One correspondent says people should use less gas to support Ukraine.

The Chancellor could improve the environment and support the Ukraine, too. He could reverse a decision made by John Prescott when he was Deputy PM and Minister of Transport.

Prescott placed the same level of tax and duty on bio-diesel as on ordinary diesel. If the level of duty and tax on bio-diesel was just half the level of ordinary ​diesel, then air quality in London and other major cities could improve overnight. An unknown amount of used cooking oil is being poured down the drain in the UK every day. This could be used – through local authority recycling schemes – to provide recycled cooking oil to bus companies.

They could then make their own tax-free, duty-free bio-diesel for bus companies and taxi companies if the Chancellor adjusted current rules.