Virgin Money branch closure in Whitby victimises elderly – Yorkshire Post Letters

Virgin Money in Whitby, Virgin Money's closure of local branches continues to be criticised.

AFTER having been with the Whitby branch of Yorkshire Bank all my life (my account started when it was called the Yorkshire Penny Bank), I very strongly object to its proposed closing, and also changing to Virgin Money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is wrong with our true Yorkshire people? Where have they all gone?

Virgin Money's closure of local branches continues to be criticised.

How can elderly, disabled people like me be expected to travel two hours on a bus to Scarborough to the nearest branch? Or even try to get served in the post office, which is inside a shop or in a mobile post office van which very rarely arrives or leaves at their stated times, and leaves people standing around, which is unacceptable for elderly people who need to sit down?

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

AS a longstanding customer of Santander, formerly Abbey National, I sympathise with all those Yorkshire Bank/Virgin Money account holders who can no longer access a bank.

You’re not alone. Banks deliberately reduce staff numbers – and then claim that there are fewer customers in order to justify the closures. It’s time for a moratorium on all branch closures until alternative banking arrangements are in place.