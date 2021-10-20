Virgin Money branch closure in Whitby victimises elderly – Yorkshire Post Letters

AFTER having been with the Whitby branch of Yorkshire Bank all my life (my account started when it was called the Yorkshire Penny Bank), I very strongly object to its proposed closing, and also changing to Virgin Money.
What is wrong with our true Yorkshire people? Where have they all gone?
How can elderly, disabled people like me be expected to travel two hours on a bus to Scarborough to the nearest branch? Or even try to get served in the post office, which is inside a shop or in a mobile post office van which very rarely arrives or leaves at their stated times, and leaves people standing around, which is unacceptable for elderly people who need to sit down?
From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.
AS a longstanding customer of Santander, formerly Abbey National, I sympathise with all those Yorkshire Bank/Virgin Money account holders who can no longer access a bank.
You’re not alone. Banks deliberately reduce staff numbers – and then claim that there are fewer customers in order to justify the closures. It’s time for a moratorium on all branch closures until alternative banking arrangements are in place.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.