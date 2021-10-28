Virus Plan B would protect jobs and NHS– Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to come under scrutiny.

THE managers of NHS hospitals and community service providers say ‘Plan B’ should be started at once, to reduce Covid infections (Jayne Dowle, The Yorkshire Post, September 25).

So do the medical experts. Health Secretary Sajid Javid rejects this advice. He says the NHS is not under “unsustainable pressure”. He ignores the rising numbers on hospital waiting lists.

Hospitals already have over 8,000 beds occupied by Covid patients. If this number continues to rise, over five million patients on waiting lists must wait even longer.

If only three per cent of these die while they wait from causes like heart defects, cancer, strokes, or breathing problems, this could lead to 150,000 deaths. Do Mr Javid and Boris Johnson regard this as “sustainable”?

Since August as many people in the UK have been dying from Covid every two weeks as typically die from flu in a year.

Plan B would not cause businesses to close. Wearing masks, social distancing, vaccine passports and advice to work from home would cause little economic harm.

Restraints in Europe have led to these comparisons – the UK has four times higher infection rate than Germany, nine times higher than France, 25 times higher than Spain. We are on our dangerous own in Europe.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

THERE is a strong suggestion that all NHS workers should be forced to have the Covid-19 vaccine. The problem, as I see it, is persuading those who do not believe in the vaccine, who will try to seek other work and leave the NHS even more short of staff.

Anybody with an ounce of common sense knows that vaccination is the only certain way of containing the virus, but some will still be influenced by those idiot anti-vaxxers who will oppose any form of compulsion.

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

THERE been some criticism of the Government regarding the handling of Covid-19, and its resurgence, by the Labour Party.

Surely the health of the nation should never ever be a political issue with the intention of gaining political points?

All parties must completely put aside their differences and all agree how to deal with the pandemic. Competition must be totally discarded.

I do wish the day would arrive when I could say something complimentary concerning politics and politicians.