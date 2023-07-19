All Sections
Voters should remember Government failings that have led to dumping of sewage - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Elizabeth Nash, Morris Lane, Leeds.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

Once again I congratulate the YP for highlighting the disgraceful practice of dumping raw sewage into our beautiful Rivers Nidd and Wharfe (The YP, 8/07/23). But this is not Yorkshire Water`s only crime.

Last month my husband and I had a few days holiday on the Yorkshire Coast. While we were there, local television warned people not to bathe or paddle in the sea at Bridlington, Hornsea, Withernsea and across the Humber at Cleethorpes because of sewage pollution.

The main reason why most people holiday at our coastal resorts is to do just that – to bathe in the sea or let their children paddle in it.

Water samples being collected from the River Nidd at Duffers Pool at Darley, near Harrogate. PIC: James HardistyWater samples being collected from the River Nidd at Duffers Pool at Darley, near Harrogate. PIC: James Hardisty
If the Tory Government is taking no notice of environmental concerns, then perhaps it may take notice of the financial damage that Yorkshire Water is doing to our coastal resorts and inland visitor attractions of Ilkley and Knaresborough.

And it is no good blaming the Environment Agency for its lack of monitoring and regulating our water companies. Government cuts mean that they do not have the staff to carry this out.

Both the Rivers Nidd and Wharfe feed into the River Ouse which flows through Selby.

Desecration of our beauty spots and recreation areas, I am sure will be borne in mind by Selby folk on Thursday when they go to the Polls.

