Wakefield must not lose its Marks & Spencer's store: Yorkshire Post Letters

Published 29th May 2025, 11:45 BST
Roger Holmes, Wakefield.

The existing M&S store is one of the key reasons why may people, especially the older age group, visit Wakefield city centre.

I was shocked to read that M&S are set to close 80 stores on high streets (The Yorkshire Post, May 24).

M&S chairman Archie Norman said the company has 230 full line stores but wants to close 80 of them and then reopen 30.

M&S chairman Archie Norman has outlined plans to close 80 town centre stores

He added: “We are looking at where we are going and we'd love it if local authority leaders would come together to find a solution for us, but if they can't we are going.”

As a regular user of the Wakefield M&S store, I hope the council leaders, planners and all interested parties make a big effort to work together with M&S to retain and improve the existing store as a major asset in the city centre.

If M&S closes I think it will be another big blow for Wakefield following the loss of the Market Hall, Debenhams, BHS and many other shops and businesses.

