Wakefield must not lose its Marks & Spencer's store: Yorkshire Post Letters
The existing M&S store is one of the key reasons why may people, especially the older age group, visit Wakefield city centre.
I was shocked to read that M&S are set to close 80 stores on high streets (The Yorkshire Post, May 24).
M&S chairman Archie Norman said the company has 230 full line stores but wants to close 80 of them and then reopen 30.
He added: “We are looking at where we are going and we'd love it if local authority leaders would come together to find a solution for us, but if they can't we are going.”
As a regular user of the Wakefield M&S store, I hope the council leaders, planners and all interested parties make a big effort to work together with M&S to retain and improve the existing store as a major asset in the city centre.
If M&S closes I think it will be another big blow for Wakefield following the loss of the Market Hall, Debenhams, BHS and many other shops and businesses.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.