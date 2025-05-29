Wakefield must not lose its Marks & Spencer's store: Yorkshire Post Letters

Roger Holmes, Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The existing M&S store is one of the key reasons why may people, especially the older age group, visit Wakefield city centre.

I was shocked to read that M&S are set to close 80 stores on high streets (The Yorkshire Post, May 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M&S chairman Archie Norman said the company has 230 full line stores but wants to close 80 of them and then reopen 30.

M&S chairman Archie Norman has outlined plans to close 80 town centre stores

He added: “We are looking at where we are going and we'd love it if local authority leaders would come together to find a solution for us, but if they can't we are going.”

As a regular user of the Wakefield M&S store, I hope the council leaders, planners and all interested parties make a big effort to work together with M&S to retain and improve the existing store as a major asset in the city centre.