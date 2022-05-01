What happened to truth and integrity in Westminster? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Each week we reach a new low in the integrity of our political leadership.
We have a PM who is a serial liar, a chancellor who increases our taxes.
Both set the pandemic rules but are found under police investigation to have broken them.
We have an MP convicted of molesting a minor, an ex-minister who has to apologise for defending him.
An MP allegedly watching porn in Parliament and a set of MPs who lack the moral courage to put up any meaningful challenge.
Whatever happened to the truth, personal integrity, accountability and the ministerial code?