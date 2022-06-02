What will it take for Tory MPs to oust Boris Johnson? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Despite the sustained efforts of The Yorkshire Post, too many of Yorkshire’s Conservative MPs continue to dodge the questions of whether and why they support Boris Johnson.

For our region’s service personnel and veterans the Prime Minister’s lack of professionalism, his dishonesty, and his lackadaisical approach to everything all demonstrate his unfitness for public office.

Can Andrew Jones clarify the extent of his “unhappiness” at the PM for the benefit of his constituents at the Army Foundation College?

Does Kevin Hollinrake believe the PM’s behaviour is in line with the values and standards expected of his constituents at RAF Fylingdales?

Will Rishi Sunak tell the thousands of soldiers at Catterick and aviators at RAF Leeming that he believes Boris Johnson has the discipline and integrity that our service personnel demonstrate every day?

Are there any Conservative MPs in Yorkshire who can honestly say they have trust and confidence in Boris Johnson’s loyalty, courage and good conduct

From: Ian Richardson, Railway Street, Beverley.

I agree with almost every word of Christa Ackroyd’s Saturday essay, yet she went too gently on this pathetic and dangerous Prime Minister, who drags us ever deeper into the mire.

Indeed, his was a “grovelling excuse of an apology”, made all the more risible by ridiculous attempts to offer contextual justifications. The context that really matters, was that the very highest standards should have come out of Number 10, not the very lowest and most shameful. Christa rightly says the British public now “are watching” to see real signs of far more responsible leadership.

Yet, most know Boris is incapable of that. He should have done what any decent leader would have felt compelled to do and resign. That is what “taking full responsibility” means in any other work environment. So, I won’t just be watching, but waiting for justice to be imposed on this imposter, who has no place in public life. It is unlikely to come from his own supine MPs, it will probably fall to the electorate to finish him off. It is a national tragedy that we may have over two years to wait before this can occur.

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

In Christa Ackroyd’s column, headed by a picture of Boris Johnson, we have another coruscating account of the Downing Street ‘Bullingdon Club’ larks (The Yorkshire Post, May 28).

This column is juxtaposed by Priti Patel’s “The law-abiding majority in UK must come first”. ‘When thieves fall out’? – after all, among much else, we have been robbed of decency, integrity and transparency.

From: John Rayner, North Ferriby.

What does it mean to ‘accept responsibility’? If someone has achieved a significantly positive outcome from some endeavour, they may reasonably receive congratulations, plaudits and, when appropriate, increased financial reward. Most individuals would be pleased, even proud, to accept this recognition.

Conversely, when an individual has been involved in some activity which is seen in quite negative light, they may wish to hide from the disdain of those around them, seek to avoid penalties which may be directed at them, and to deny responsibility.