What Yorkshire farmers expect from Joe Biden – The Yorkshire Post says

Yet his demeanour, in many respects a throwback to Ronald Reagan, is also indicative of a principled leader proud of his family’s military service and whose reaffirmation of the so-called ‘special relationship’, and Atlantic Charter in particular, is entirely separate to policy differences over Brexit, Northern Ireland and trade deals.

He is not a pushover – or a president who blows in the wind like his predecessor did on so many occasions – and the success of his bilateral talks with Boris Johnson will be the extent to which Brexit tensions with the EU can be reconciled without compromising UK food producers, farmers and the wider supply chain.

First Lady Jill Biden, US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall.

In this regard, it is helpful that the G7 is meeting in Cornwall because it is one of three areas in the UK, the others being Yorkshire and Northern Ireland, where the import and export of fresh food is integral to the wider economy’s prosperity.

And while the current impasse has been helpfully, or unhelpfully, described as ‘sausage wars’, the outcome of these talks is incredibly important to those farming families, and others, whose enterprises are at the mercy of political events, and negotiations, outside of their control.

As such, they, rather than the ubiquitous spin doctors, will be the judge of whether President Biden’s visit can reconcile issues that, ironically, were on the table in 2016 when Barack Obama visited the UK on the eve of the Brexit vote and ignored.

This was President Joe Biden arriving in Cornwall.