Where is the climate protest against China and Russia? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo by MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images.

I LEARN from the press and media that China is opening their largest ever coal-fired power station and Russia is closing the human rights group which recorded Stalin’s terror atrocities.

Can we expect a demonstration by the loony left mob of dunces outside the embassies of these two authoritarian nations?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We hope this will be followed by a demonstration in favour of the coal mine near Whitehaven to produce much-needed coal for steel-making, provide employment and reduce imports. I wait and hope.

From: Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood, Kinross.

YOUR correspondent Dr Charles Wardrop is spot-on to mention the Sun as the cause of any climate change (The Yorkshire Post, December 30).

Of course it is, but the climate change industry avoids that fact, because to accept it would mean that their lovely climate cake would all be gone.

From: James Buick, Northallerton.