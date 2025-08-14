Who does West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin think she is kidding? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jean Tottie, Oakenshaw.

I had to laugh when reading the article by Tracy Brabin "Devolution is giving the power back to the people" (YP 5/08/2025). Who is she kidding?

It certainly is not the case in Oakenshaw, which straddles both Kirklees and Bradford councils so is neglected by both. Once we were a historical village but now a home to hundreds of HGVs using Cleckheaton/Bradford Road (a C road) to access Chain Bar, J26 of the M62.

Now, our deluded Mayor wants to foist upon us a 24/7 bus lane to Chain Bar for one bus service which isn't 24 hours and 25 per cent are cancelled. All this in the name of 'active travel' to get us walking, wheeling and using buses because national policy says so and money has been given from the Transforming Cities Fund.

None of us want to see public money wasted but neither Kirklees Council nor the Mayor's office will listen to the community who say this is not needed. The various consultation exercises over recent years during the planning never included Oakenshaw and during that time a new lane was built on to Chain Bar to access the M606 and M62 thereby eliminating the need for a bus lane. Arriva have told us that they now have no delays. In order to create the bus lane there are plans to remove hundreds of mature trees and shrubs which provide a haven for wildlife, including bats, provide improved air quality, reduce noise and provide visual screen from the monstrosity of warehouses.