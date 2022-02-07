Why can’t Boris Johnson say ‘sorry’? – Yorkshire Post Letters

This was Boris Johnson promoting the Levelling Up White Paper - but do people still trust the Prime Minister?

The most overused and meaningless word in the English vocabulary at present is the word ‘sorry’.

Years ago it was a very hard word to say because it really meant something, if you said you were sorry it was heartfelt.

Nowadays, does ‘sorry’ mean sorry for what I did, or didn’t do, or more likely sorry I have been found out?

Meanwhile all the things that the person was saying ‘sorry’ for are all still there. ‘Sorry’ is not a ‘get you out of jail card’.

From: Barry Geldard, Hebden Bridge.

BORIS Johnson has often declared his admiration and affinity with Winston Churchill.

During a debate in 1906, in the House of Commons, Churchill construed as a lie by the opposition a ‘terminological inexactitude’. Perhaps Boris missed that speech in his studies, for those two words could well describe his response to the current fiasco at 10 Downing Street. Fact is indeed stranger than fiction.

From: Diane Fisher, Boroughbridge.

WHAT a dire state (quite literally) we are in when our Prime Minister invokes Jimmy Savile for help. How desperate is that? We have a dirty liar and a cheat at our helm.

It is shameful when a bully’s victims are counted by one digit, or by one hand... But when they’re numbered in their hundreds, as Savile’s victims are?

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield.

IT has been proved beyond all reasonable doubt that Boris Johnson is a liar and a cheat.

Politicians have been tarred with the same brush for generations, and very sadly, it is set to continue for generations to come, because that seems to be the name of the game, and it is a game to them.

Obviously Boris is not at all concerned to be labelled as such, in fact it seems to cause him great amusement.

From: S Anderson, Hawthorn Avenue, Dronfield.

NATIONAL insurance is to increase, where low paid will suffer more as we are told to pay for social care and the NHS.

What happened from January 1, 2021, when Boris Johnson told us, if elected in 2019, that the £350m a week paid to the EU will go to the NHS? It was plastered on his ‘battle bus’ in the run up to the 2016 EU referendum.

Where’s the £350m a week been going since the referendum?