Why change is needed at Halifax’s Piece Hall - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ms. P. Fincham, Pexwood, Todmorden.

I’ve always enjoyed visiting the Piece Hall. The upgrade did it justice and created a wonderful space.

In recent years it has often felt a disturbed place with all the stagings for the rock concerts and the wear and tear that brings with it.

If the business model for these is so flawed that they are 700 thousand in debt, it suggests things should change.

Christmas Market held at the Piece Hall, Halifax, in 2024. PIC: James Hardisty

In addition the small balcony businesses have always had a rough ride not least because there is such poor signposting to them.

I understand the building conservation team has prevented more visible notices even along the balconies. It makes finding a chosen shop very hard.

An obvious solution to this would be billboards at main entrances showing a plan of the shops and flyers for people to pick up.

Repeated feedback re the same hasn't been acted on while there are 'bigger fish to fry'.

The addition of the library and industrial museum has been a bonus, but the loss of the art gallery was a blow and community arts projects are always of interest but again poorly signposted eg. not just online.

The current collection of cafes are too niche/ poor quality and often hampered by event works.

Perhaps the business model was always too unwieldy for this wonderful place.